At first glance, it seems unusual. Rarely does a county entity annex a city, but in Adams and Othello, Officials believe it would make sense.

Adams Fire, City of Othello, 'Planning' Annexation--If Voters Approve

For many years, due to Othello's lack of a Fire Department and related EMS, they've contracted with Adams County Fire District 5. Prior to 2001, there was a city fire, but the move made sense financially, and Adams 5 was able to provide the needed services.

Now, with cities facing rising costs all over the state, Othello and Adams Fire 5 are discussing having the city formally annexed into the fire district. It would require voter approval.

What Would Happen?

Currently, Othello uses part of its property taxes to pay for the Adams County Fire District 5 services. The current contract expires in 2027. Annexation would have Othello residents pay what county residents do to cover the fire and EMS service.

Currently, the Fire District's levy rate is $.90 cents for every $1,000 of assesed property value. You might think, Othello citizens are already paying through property taxes. But that would change.

Othello Would 'Reduce' Costs Due to not Having to Compensate for Fire Coverage

If voters were to approve annexation, the city would lower property taxes, removing the amounts sent to Adams Fire 5. How much a person's property tax would drop would depend on their assessments.

The move, say Officials, is needed because with rising costs, it makes more sense for them to be under the Fire 5 umbrella. And it would ease Othello's financial challenges.

Meetings Are Planned Soon

The Board Of Commisisoners plan to meet onTuesday, November 10th. at 7PM at 220 South Broadway in Othello. The public is invited to hear about the plan and voice their opinions. Officials also plan to put it before voters on the April, 2027 ballot. Any annexation would require voter approval.

For More Details on the Annexation Plan, Click Here.