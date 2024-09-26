Adams County Sheriff Responds to Othello Middle School Threat

The Adams County Sheriff's Office investigated several threats against some students who attend McFarland Middle School in Othello Thursday morning.

There were threats against the school and certain students.

The ACSO notified the intended and potential target students and their parents about the threat for their safety. Investigators believe the threats were a spillover from the previous weekend, regarding activity in the county between two rival gangs.

The ACSO contacted the students who were found to have made the threat, including one student who was considered the primary suspect.

After the investigation, the ACSO said they found the threat was not credible, but said they responded along with Othello Police to make sure.

The ACSO says the Othello Police Department will increase their presence at the school as a precaution.