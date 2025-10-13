2 Major DUI Crashes Keep Adams County Deputies Busy

Back-to-back Friday night DUI crashes kept Adams County Deputies occupied.

One of the drivers partially rolled and smashed his vehicle

Late Friday night, ACSO Deputies responded to a pair of DUI-related accidents. In the first one, 30-year-old Omar A. Garcia-Teofillo had to be taken to an area hospital after crashing and partially rolling his vehicle in the 700 block of South Reynolds Road near Othello. No other injuries were reported.

While that investigation was taking place, other Officers were called to the South 600 block of Wagon Road, where they found 19-year-old Darinel Hernandez-Hernandez of Othello had smashed his car into a parked vehicle parked alongside the road.

He didn't require hospitalization, but both men are in the Adams County Jail on multiple charges, including DUI