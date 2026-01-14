Wanted Adams County Drug Overdose Suspect Located, Arrested in Odessa

The Adams County Sheriff's Department had been searching for this woman for some time.

Why Was the Adams County Sheriff's Office Searching For Her?

November 18th, 2025, Adams County authorities investigated a death at a residence in the 1600 block of Smitty's Boulevard in Ritzville. The ACSO said the death was ruled a drug overdose,and a suspect was identified.

Detectives began to search for this woman, 31-year-old Brittney Marie Jones, in connection with the death. She was able to elude authorities since that time, but this week she was located.

The ACSO said she was facing a Controlled Substance Homicide charge, having given the fatal drugs to the victim. Those laws have been on the books in WA since 1987, but in recent years were greatly expanded to include many more types of narcotics including meth, fentanyl, coke and more.

ACSO Officials said Jones was located at a residence in Odessa, a small town of about 1,000 people 27 miles northwest of Ritzville in Adams County. The Odessa Police Department were the ones who located and arrested her.

She's been booked into the Adams County Jail in Ritzville. According to the RCW, or Revised Code of WA State, the following criteria make up Controlled Substance Homicide: (a Felony)

"Unlawful Delivery: The defendant must have unlawfully transferred a controlled substance to the decedent. The term "delivery" is broad and includes giving the substance away for free, not just selling it.

Knowledge: The defendant must have known that the substance being delivered was a controlled substance.

Use by Decedent: The person to whom the substance was delivered must have used it.

Proximate Cause of Death: The use of the substance must have been a proximate cause of the user's death. It does not have to be the sole cause, just a cause."

There have been some instances of this in our region, but usually it is not a routinely prosecuted crime--especially due to the criteria.