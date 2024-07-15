Aberdeen, WA Mayor Claims Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Aberdeen Mayor stands by claims

The controversial Mayor of Aberdeen, WA, who won his most recent election by four votes, is standing by his claim the attempt made on the life of former President Donald Trump was staged.

According to Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH:

"Douglas Orr, the liberal mayor of Aberdeen, is standing by his claim that the assassination attempt against Donald Trump could have been staged. He said he thinks Trump may have cut himself and he is asking for independent doctors to review the injury.

The mayor made his comments on Facebook sometime after news of the assassination attempt. The post was replete with spelling errors as he decried it’s “sick how polatics [sic] have devolved.”

He also claimed despite a gun being fired, and reports of another person who was hit and killed, the Mayor says he doesn't think it was necessarily aimed at Trump.

He also insinuated backlash from people about his comments could be tied to him being gay. He admits he has no proof of his clams, but says Trump is a "television actor" with a long history of lying and putting on stunts.