Abandoned Stolen Suspect Car Found Dumped in Orchard

Richland Police continue to investigate the discovery of a stolen car found dumped in an orchard.

Alert citizens reported the suspicious vehicle

Over the weekend, some area residents called in the vehicle, rather unusual to see a white 'muscle' car sitting in an orchard.

Benton County Deputies arrived at the area near South Oak and Tamarack Private Road (PR).

The Dodge Challenger, which had no license plates, matched the description of a vehicle involved in a disturbance earlier in Richland. A check of the VIN also showed it had been stolen out of Franklin County earlier in the week.

No one was near the vehicle when it was discovered, it was towed to the Richland Police evidence garage for further examination.