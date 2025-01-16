A Major Oregon Tech Industry is Facing Challenges

The once thriving semi-conductor industry in Oregon has taken some lumps recently, but officials are hoping for some rebounds.

Semi-conductors are used to control electrical flow, and are found in computers, solar cells (panels), transistors, cellphones--virtually every electrical or digital device.

Axois Portland is reporting a series of layoffs, some missed opportunities and some lagging business have slowed this key industry.

Last week, the Biden Administration chose Arizona for the third and final location for its new advanced packaging research and development site. This program is the US's attempt to compete with China when it comes to tech manufacturing. Oregon officials had even offered to modify urban grown boundaries to make this happen, but it didn't.

Also, due to a decline in sales revenue, Microchip has postponed its $162 million dollar deal with the US government to expand its factory in Gresham, OR.

And in 2024, Intel furloughed 1,300 workers in the Hillsboro area in a cost-cutting move. Intel is one of Oregon's biggest employers.

However, some good news has come up for Oregon in this field. HP and the government have finalized a $53 million dollar deal to enhance its Corvallis facilities.