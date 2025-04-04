A Leading Cause of Toddler Injuries? Open Bedroom Windows

Now that spring is approaching and the weather is warming up, many people in the PNW are leaving windows open to air out their homes, as it's still not warm enough for air conditioning. But, open windows can be a source of danger for toddlers.

UW Medicine says dozens of WA children fall out, get hurt

The UW School of Medicine said this week Harborview Medical Center treats between 30 and 50 toddlers and young children every year who suffer various kind of injuries from falling out of open windows. Statewide the numbers are at least twice that.

According to the National Safety Council, at least 5,500 children under the age of 5 fall out of open windows annually across the US, and last year at least 8 deaths were reported nationally.

Get our free mobile app

UW Medicine officials say mesh window screens are not strong enough to keep a child from pushing through if they lean against it, even a small toddler has more than enough weight to punch out the screen. Or, others fall out of windows with no screens.

Health officials stress the need to install some sort of bars or security measures, especially on upper-story windows, ones that are big enough to prevent child from falling or crawling through.

Most of the children who fall are between the ages of 2 and 5.