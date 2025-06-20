A.I. ‘Going After’ Amazon Corporate Workforce? Apparently So

When artificial intelligence began to explode a few years ago, there were (sometimes hilarious) visions of Terminator-type creatures taking jobs, computers running amok, and more. But now, the CEO of one of the world's biggest companies says AI will reshape the work landscape--at least theirs.

Amazon CEO says AI will shrink its corporate workforce

According to Geekwire, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told workers, via the Amazon internal blog, that AI will 'fundamentally reshape how work gets done' with the company.

Amazon is one of a number of companies that recently have revealed how AI will be used to become more productive. At first glance, you might think large job losses, but while some may go away, it doesn't mean there won't be other tasks.

Jassy said:

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs."

He said it's hard to pinpoint exactly when they will arrive at that point or how it will play out, but did admit the use of AI will shrink their corporate workforce in the years to come.

Geekwire says the expansion of AI has sent ripples or fears through the white-collar and software engineering job world, currently Amazon's corporate workforce numbers about 350,000 of its global employment of 1.56 million workers.

Jassy, in his memo, encouraged corporate workers to embrace AI, attend seminars, and learn about it, and how it can increase productivity. He also pictured the company having smaller "scrappier" teams. He said AI is already being utilized in every facet of the company's structure, and more than 1,000 services and applications using AI have already been built, are being utilized, and more are on the way.

