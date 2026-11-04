A late afternoon WARN Alert from WA Employment Security indicates some of the latest layoffs at Amazon include Pasco workers.

95 More Mid-Level Amazon Workers to Go Away

Geekwire reports most of them were notified in October, WARN Alerts require, usually, 60 days notice. The workers are said to be software managers, program and product managers.

The bulk of them are in Western WA, but some include workers at the Pasco Logsitics and Fulfillment Center.

Amazon Releases a Statement About the Cuts

A few weeks ago a spokesman released a statement that read in part:

“We’ve adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities."

Some of the workers are remote. These are smaller versions of a series of cuts the retail giant has made over the last number of months. Since October of last year, 14,000 workers have been let go globally by Amazon.