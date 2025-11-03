DUI Driver Facing 9 Charges From Fatal DUI Crash Near Okanogan

The carnage from a tragic DUI crash just north of Okanogan continues to mount.

21-year-old man facing 9 charges in crash

The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office and WSP now say the driver is facing at least 9 Vehicular Assault Charges, and it could change since one of the occupants died.

Around 1 AM Saturday morning, 911 Dispatch received a brief call from a man saying they'd been in a bad crash, and then it cut off.

The dispatcher was able to locate the call area, and Deputies and WSP located an overturned GMC vehicle in the road. Multiple persons were apparently thrown from the vehicle, one suffered a broken back, another reportedly a broken neck, and a 15-year-old male juvenile had to be airlifted from the scene.

A female was located inside the vehicle with major skull injuries and no pulse. Officers said the vehicle reeked of alcohol, and multiple cans of beer and alcoholic buzz balls were found scattered in the road.

WSP was asked to investigate due to the extreme nature of the crash. The suspected driver, 21-year-old Issaiah M. Harry is in the Okanogan County Jail facing one count of Vehicular Homicide and the 9 counts of assault.

The investigation continues.