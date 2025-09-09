Kennewick Announces 9-11 Memorial Ceremonies for Thursday

The City of Kennewick has announced the events that will take place on 9-11, centered around the 9-11 memorial at Southridge.

Events are open to the public

Kennewick was one of the few cities in the nation that received some memorial artwork made from actual steel from the Twin Towers from 9-11, 2001.

It is located next to the Southridge Sports Complex in South Kennewick. Each year, since its arrival, there have been a series of special events to honor all who lost their lives and others on the day.

This year, Kennewick will again offer the ceremonies, which are as follows (from the City):

"6:30 a.m. Presentation of the Colors/National Anthem/Posting of the Guard

· 6:45 a.m. The start of Changing of the Guard every half hour on the half hour

· 8:46 a.m. Moment of Silence for American Airlines Flight 11 and the North Tower

· 9:03 a.m. Moment of Silence for United Airlines Flight 175 and the South Tower

· 9:37 a.m. Moment of Silence for American Airlines Flight 77, the occupants of the Pentagon and the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Penn.

· 9:59 a.m. Line-of-Duty Death Bell Signal for the emergency responders who died in the collapse of the South Tower

· 10:28 a.m. Line-of-Duty Death Bell Signal for the emergency responders who died in the collapse of the North Tower

· 10:30 a.m. Lowering and folding of the flag on the 9/11 memorial in honor of all those whose lives were lost due to this attack, during and following Sept. 11, 2001

· 10:45 a.m. Retirement of the colors and end of the memorial events"

The honor guard is made up of members of the Benton County Sheriff's Department, Kennewick Police Department, and the Tri-Cities Professionial Firefighters.

The public is invited to attend, and pay respects and honor all those involved in 9-11.