8th District GOP Legislators Plan Town Hall for March 15th

Specifics such as the time and venue are still being worked out, but WA State 8th District Senator Matt Boehnke (GOP-Benton County, Kenn-Richland) has announced he and his two GOP House Reps will be having a town hall in March. Senator Boehnke, and Reps April Connors and Stephanie Barnard will be there.

The event is scheduled for March 15th

On his legislative website, Boehnke said in part:

"This is an excellent opportunity to hear from you on the essential things and give you a chance to spend time with your local state lawmakers.

We’re working on the time and location and thought it would be helpful if you could save the date for the event."

Officials say they wanted to get the word out early for this in-person event, where the three legislators plan to update citizens about the latest bills in the legislative session, and answer questions as well.

You can register for the meeting, and Boehnke has asked citizens to fill out a quick survey listing your primary or biggest concerns the area and the state are facing. To take the survey, click here.