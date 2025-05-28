8th-16th District GOP Legislators to Hold Town Hall at CBC May 31st.

The WA State House Reps and Senators from the 8th and 16th Legislative District will be holding a town hall May 31st.

Senators and House Reps will be there to answer questions

8th District House Reps April Connors and Stephanie Barnard, and Senator Matt Boehnke as well as 16th District Reps Skyler Rude and Mark Klicker and Senator Perry Dozier, will be at CBC May 31st.

The event will take place at the Gjerde Center (Building H) on the CBC campus in Pasco. During the meeting from 1-3 PM, the legislators will update citizens on the recent session, and what comes now after Gov. Ferguson signed off on the budget.

It included the biggest tax hikes in state history. The legislators will update those present on what happened during the session and answer questions from citizens.

Citizens are encouraged to attend, and bring their concerns as well. The 8th and 16th Districts cover much of southeastern WA, including the Tri-Cities.

