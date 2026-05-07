Another chunk of jobs are leaving WA state.

High-Tech Surgical Equipment Maker to Shut Down

According to a WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security, Novanta Corporation is closing its WA State operations in Mukilteo, WA.

The company manufactures, according to their website, components that help provide precision operation for laser and robotic surgical machines.

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MyEverettNews.com added this information about the firm:

“We create for our global customers engineered components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance for a range of mission-critical applications—from minimally invasive surgery to robotics to 3D metal printing.”

The company has yet to Issue any Major Statement

They have offices in 9 other major US Cities, including Boston, Detroit, Sacramento and others.

According to the WARN Alert, the location is closing and by July 7th, the operation will be shut down here. No word if workers will be offered positions elsewhere in the company.

Their website, as of Thursday, still showed a "Seattle" location. Over the last year, and accelerating this year, more tech and other large businesses are either relocating or shutting down business in WA due to a plethora of new punishing taxes and policies.