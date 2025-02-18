81-Year-Old Man Found Inside Submerged Western WA Vehicle

Authorities say they've ruled out foul play, but are still investigating.

An 81-year-old man found inside submerged vehicle near boat launch

Stanwood Police continue to search for answers in the discovery of a sunken vehicle. Monday morning, they received a call about the vehicle in the water at the Hamilton Park Boat Launch, which empties into the Stillaquamish River, about 30 miles south of Everett.

Inside the vehicle, searchers found a deceased 81-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been released.

The man's body is with the Snohomish County Coroner to determine the cause of death, and perhaps find out what led up to the car going into the water. Officials did not say how long they believe the vehicle was in the water.