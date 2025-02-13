8-Time Felon Gets Prison Term for 3 Spokane Bank Robberies

A 41-year-old Spokane man will spend 8 years in prison for a string of robberies in the South Hill area.

The suspect held up 3 banks between October of 2023 and January of 2024

Dustin T. Perrin held up the First Interstate Bank at 57th and Regal October 23rd of 2023, then the Numerica Credit Union a half mile from the Interstate Bank on November 17th, and then on January 22nd of 2024, the Washington Trust Bank on east Indiana.

In each of the crimes he wore a blonde wig, and passed notes to tellers. In one of the robberies he told the worker not to do anything stupid, and called attention to a bulge in his jacket, presumably a weapon. In each of the robberies, he came and went on a bike.

He was finally located and arrested on January 29th of 2024 following a failure to appear in court on Federal counterfeiting charges. Authorities were able to use surveillance images from the banks to locate him at stores and other venues in the area, helping to build their case and positively ID him as the suspect.

Get our free mobile app

Perrin is an 8-time convicted felon on the counterfeiting, 2nd Degree theft, and forgery.