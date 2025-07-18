Eight Eastern WA Long-Time Felons Charged With Illegally Re-Entering US After Deportation

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced Thursday charges have been filed against 8 suspects who have long felony criminal histories, and have re-entered the US illegally.

The suspects were all arrested in Eastern WA

US Acting United States Attorney Stephanie A. Van Marter said the suspects are being charged with Illegally Re-Entering the United States After Deportation. Marter said they are facing criminal charges, which are separate from civil immigration issues.

According to the US Attorney's Office, the list of offenses for each suspect are long, and sometimes shocking: (list provided by US Attorney's Office)

Santiago Gracida-Santos, age 29, a Mexican national, previously convicted of Illegally Re-Entering the United States after Deportation, Driving Under the Influence, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Gracida-Santos has also been charged in state court with Robbery and Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon. Gracida-Santos has been removed to Mexico on two prior occasions. On June 30, 2025, Gracida-Santos was arrested by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for Arson. Gracida-Santos was released back into the community after he posted a bond on the state Arson case.

Jose Luis Cruz-Agustin, age 38, a Mexican national, previously convicted in state court for Rape in the Third-Degree, Third-Degree Assault, Furnishing Liquor to a Minor, Hit and Run Accident Injury with Domestic Violence, Reckless Endangerment with Domestic Violence, Fourth Degree Assault with Domestic Violence. Cruz-Agustin was previously removed from the United States on two separate occasions. Cruz-Agustin was prosecuted and convicted of Unlawful Re-Entry, the same offense, in the District of Arizona, in 2016. On March 14, 2025, Cruz-Agustin was located in Connell, Washington. Cruz-Agustin is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on July 17, 2025, in Richland, Washington.

Marco Alvarez-Acevedo, age 35, a Mexican national, previously convicted of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering in the District of Montana. Alvarez-Acevedo was also previously convicted of Attempted Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in the Western District of Washington. In 2022, Alvarez-Acevedo was removed to Mexico. On July 3, 2025, Alvarez-Acevedo was found in Sunnyside, Washington.

Pedro Soberanis a.k.a. Victor Godinez-Vasquez and Emilio Soberanis, age 49, a Mexican national, previously convicted of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Second Degree Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Residential Burglary, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Battery of Spouse, and Illegally Re-Entering the United States after Deportation. Soberanis has been removed from the United States on multiple prior occasions. Soberanis was recently charged in State court with Harassment-Threats to Kill, and Second-Degree Burglary. Soberanis is currently in State custody under the name of Victor Godinez-Vasquez and will appear in the federal case at the conclusion of the pending state matter.

Jose Bautista-Sanchez, age 29, a Mexican national, previously convicted of multiple counts of Criminal Trespass, Domestic Violence Assault, Attempted Residential Burglary, and Voyeurism. Bautista-Sanchez was recently charged in State court with Harassment Threats to Kill and Second-Degree Assault. Bautista-Sanchez was previously removed from the United States.

Jovenal Faustino-Pineda, age 30, a Mexican national, previously convicted of Fourth Degree Assault, Interference with Report, and Second-Degree Burglary. Faustino-Pineda was recently charged in state court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Second Degree Burglary, and Second-Degree Theft. Faustino-Pienda has been removed from the United States on multiple prior occasions. On June 4, 2024, was arrested in Yakima County for possession of a stolen vehicle and was subsequently released back into the community.

Guadalupe Hernandez-Mendez, age 26, a Mexican national, previously convicted in two separate instances of Driving Under the Influence. Hernandez-Mendez also has prior convictions for Obstruction and Reckless Driving. Hernandez-Mendez has previously been removed from the United States on two separate occasions. On June 11, 2025, Hernandez-Mendez was arrested in Toppenish, Washington.

Ruben Mata-Prida, a Mexican national, previously convicted on four separate instances of Driving Under the Influence. Mata-Prida also has prior convictions for Hit and Run, Obstruction and Threats to Do Harm. On June 23, 2025, Mata-Prida was found in Toppenish, Washington.

Unlike in the past, when these suspects were often charged and released, the US Attorney's Office says they will face full criminal prosecution for their felonies.