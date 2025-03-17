74 Drivers Stopped in Richland Speed Emphasis Patrols

Over the weekend Richland Police conducted a series of emphasis patrols in four areas deemed trouble spots for speeding and street racing.

RPD stopped 74 drivers, 3 arrested.

The four areas included Keene Road, the State Route 240 Interchange (bypass highway), Columbia Park Trail (including west Columbia Park) and George Washington Way in town.

Police said the operation was done in connection with the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission's targeting of speeding and reckless driving.

Of the 74 motorists who were stopped, the Police did not say how many received citations but did end up arresting 3 drivers for various charges.