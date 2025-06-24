What’s Replacing The Old 7-11 on Clearwater, Kennewick?

At one time, 7-11 in Kennewick was the Slurpee capital of the world. Now, something else is going in there on Clearwater?

New signs are up on the old 7-11 building

I drive by there almost daily on the way to work, and many others also wonder if any other business would occupy the building. over 12 years ago, it was crowned as (per capita) the largest-selling Slurpee store in the 7-11 chain.

Then, like many businesses, it failed to weather COVID, and in late 2021 the store closed. It survived a fire in September of 2023, someone set fire to a couch outside, but fire crews spared it from serious internal damage.

Then in 2024 and into 2025, paper went up in the windows, remodeling seemed to be taking place, and then the parking lot got a fresh coat of asphalt.

Then this week, new signs went up, reading "Slushee King--Smoke, Vape, Beer, Deli." That's quite a combination, but it was the slushee part that got our attention.

A few searches did not turn up any business franchises called Slushee King, and an 8-month search of new business licenses in Kennewick at the City website (through May) did not turn up any business by that name. The June licenses are not yet posted, but businesses have to list their actual business name along with their legal name on the license.

what business will this be?

So, Mom and Dad, would you take the kids in there? Or will it be an adult smoke shop that caters to our never-ending desire for slushees--even as an adult?

We will keep checking...