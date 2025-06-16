61-Year-Old Man Killed Crossing Gage in Kennewick, Not in Crosswalk

area on Gage where man was hit and killed (Google street view) area on Gage where man was hit and killed (Google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police say the man was crossing south on Gage when he was hit.

Pedestrian struck and killed Monday morning.

A 61-year-old man whose name has not yet been released did not survive a collision with a vehicle on Gage Boulevard Monday morning.

The man was trying to cross Gage where there are six lanes of traffic, from north to south, but was hit by a westbound vehicle.

The man was immediately treated by EMS who were called to the scene, but he died. Officials say the man, who was crossing the area between Louisiana St. and Grandridge Boulevard next to Costco, was NOT in a marked crosswalk.

The investigation continues. Kennewick Police are asking any area businesses who may have surveillance cameras to check if they captured the incident. They're also asking any drivers who were in the area for information as well.

