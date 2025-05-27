60-Year-Old Man Among Illegal Drug and Gun Suspects Arrested in Kennewick

Drug house location (Google street view) Drug house location (Google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police report a 60-year-old man is one of a several suspects arrested for illegal drugs and guns.

The man was located at his home

Jay Ehlers was arrested May 20th by Kennewick Police after being tipped off about illegal narcotics and firearms activity.

Officers investigated the tips, then using a warrant, searched the property at 1006 E. 4th. in Kennewick.

Get our free mobile app

Ehlers and several other suspects were arrested, and Police confiscated a lot of drugs and a firearm as well as cash. According to KPD:

"Jay was taken into custody for Deilvery/Sale of a Controlled Substance. He was booked into the Benton County Jail."

drugs seized KPD) drugs seized KPD) loading...