6 Years Prison for WA Man Who Led Cops on Chase with Toddler in Car

A 43-year-old Spokane man will spend 6 and a half years in Federal prison for his role in a chase, and possessing firearms.

US District Court announces sentencing.

The term stems from an October, 2022 incident, where Lamarr Williams had been parking not far from his ex-girlfriend's apartment, and watching their shared daughter head off to school. He was doing this for at least two weeks.

Then on October 18th. he parked within clear view of her unit, close by, and when the woman, identified as K.D. in court papers, and her husband told Williams to leave, he pointed a gun at them. He demanded to see his daughter, then he drove away.

Deputies located his car a short time later, but Williams, who has numerous prior felony convictions, would not pull over. He led Officers on a high-speed chase before crashing, then tried to flee but was captured.

Inside his car Deputies found his two-year-old son as well as a loaded Glock pistol with a chambered round ready to fire and another ammunition clip. He will spend 6.6 years in prison, followed by 3 years of surveillance custody.

He was sentenced in Federal court in Spokane.

