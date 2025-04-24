6 Indicted on Drugs and Gun Charges in Eastern WA, Grant County

The US Attorney's Office announced Thursday, April 24th, six people are being charged with a variety of illegal weapons charges and more.

The six were arraigned in Yakima

Agents from the ATF, DEA, Moses Lake Police, and FBI staged a series of raids in Eastern WA as part of what's called Operation Take Back America, an effort to target illegal drugs, firearms, and other criminal activity.

The raids were part of sweep against a drug ring in the region. The US Attorney's Office says the six people who were arrested on a variety of drug, trafficking and weapons charges include: Jose Luis Martinez-Parra, Alexander Martinez-Mendoza, 18, Luis Martin Navarro-Ceballos, 29, Maria Zamora-Cuevas, 33, Rosa Zamora, 41, and Triston David Duplichan, 29.

Additional assistance came from the Yakima Police Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The US Attorney's Office says more names will be released as documents are unsealed following arrests.

