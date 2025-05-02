6 Arrested in Moses Lake Rooster Fighting Scheme, Drugs, Guns Seized

Six people were arrested Thursday, and dozens of illegally altered roosters were confiscated in a major raid near Moses Lake.

Moses Lake PD and other Officers raided a location

Moses Lake PD's Street Crimes Unit (SCU) and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies used a search warrant to raid a home at 10032 Rd N.4 NE in Moses Lake. The search was in response to an ongoing investigation into meth sales and illegal firearms possession.

But when Officers searched, they found even more. The rural location just southeast of town also had 71 illegally modified fighting roosters. These modifications involve attaching metal or plastic spurs or blades to the legs of a rooster, replacing the natural spikes usually found on their legs.

These spurs enable the poultry to cause excessive damage when they are fighting another rooster.

Get our free mobile app

Officers also found $30K in cash, 7 ounces of heroin, two ounces of meth, and 6 firearms. The following persons were arrested on various charges and are now in the Grant County Jail: (according to the MLPD):

"Pedro Noriega 75 YO Male from Moses Lake

Victor Noriega 45 YO Male from Moses Lake

Reynalda Noriega-Chavez 70 YO Female from Moses Lake

Hilda Matus 51 YO Female from Moses Lake

Blas Ante-Rodriguez 42 YO Male from Yakima

Ricardo Ante-Rodriguez 35 YO Male From Moses Lake"

READ MORE: Illegal rooster fighting a growing problem in Eastern WA

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)