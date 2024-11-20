578K Customers Without Power After WA Bomb Cyclone

As of early Wednesday morning, a total of at least 578,000 customers were without power, most of them in Western WA.

Bomb cyclone unleashes rain, wind on WA

Puget Sound Energy, and the Snohomish County Public Utility District, and others, say it could be several days before outages are fully fixed.

According to MyNorthwest.com:

"PSE reported it has received reports of a large number of downed lines and it is urging its customers to “never touch or go within 30 feet of downed power lines because they might be energized.”

According to the Snohomish PUD outage map, 75,420 customers in the area are without power as of 5:15 a.m. That also an improvement as 113,129 customers in the area were without power as of 2:30 a.m. At 2 a.m. 119,043 homes and business did not have power."

Seattle and Tacoma Public Power also reported numerous outages, and one person was said to have been killed by a falling tree in Lynnwood, the woman was in a homeless encampment when a tree fell on her.