57-Year-Old Woman Busted for Moses Lake Fatal Drug Dealing

It's been on the WA State lawbooks since 2003, but we are now seeing increasing uses of it. It's the Controlled Substances Homicide law.

2 Moses Lake suspects arrested in overdose death

According to the Moses Lake Police Department a 57-year-old woman and 42-year-old man have been charged with this crime as well as drug delivery charges.

The charges are related to the October 31st. fatal overdose of a 42-year-old Moses Lake man.

After a lengthy investigation, the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served warrants at two locations in Warden, and arrested 57-year-old Marla Duplichan, and found a lot of drugs are her location: (from the MLPD)

"...including 1.5 lbs of heroin, 7 oz of fentanyl, 271 fentanyl pills and smaller amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine."

Later, MLPD patrol officers located Joshua Jenkins, 42, on a traffic stop. He was also arrested on charges of controlled substance homicide (for the death of the same 44-year old Moses Lake resident) and delivery of a controlled substance."

Both are facing these charges. According to the RCW (revised code of WA):

"(1) A person who unlawfully delivers a controlled substance in violation of RCW 69.50. 401(2) (a), (b), or (c) which controlled substance is subsequently used by the person to whom it was delivered, resulting in the death of the user, is guilty of controlled substances homicide." (WA.gov)

Multiple agencies including Othello Police, Moses Lake Police, Customs and Border Patrol, ATF, DEA, and the Moses Lake Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.