500 Roosters Sezied from Illegal Poultry Fighting Operation Near Yelm

Thurston County Deputies, and members of several animal rescue groups 'raided' a rural property near Yelm, WA, about 30 miles east of Olympia.

Officials got search warrants after being tipped off about illegal animal fighting

Thursday, during the search, Officials found at least 500 roosters that were being bred for illegal poultry, or cockfighting purposes--where two birds are placed in a ring until one kills the other. Spectators place bets on which animal will survive.

Officers also found numerous other farm animals that were malnourished, neglected, and in need of medical attention.

All the poultry and animals were seized and turned over to the animal rescue groups, Deputies did not say if any arrests were made.

Cockfighting is illegal in all 50 states, but has become a growing crime problem in WA. In 2024, Yakima County had to euthanize 60 roosters that were seized from a similar illegal operation near Sunnyside and Granger. Fox Q13 in Seattle even did a feature story on the growing problem in our state.

The investigation continues.