46-Year-Old Moses Lake Man Nabbed on Multiple Drug Charges

Grant County drug bust (GCSO)

A 46-year-old Moses Lake man is in the Grant County jail on multiple charges following a major drug bust.

 The man was apprehended during a traffic stop

The Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET) and Grant County Deputies located a car driven by the suspect, who was already under investigation.

The suspect, identified as Bryan Bickel, was stopped in Moses Lake by INET and GCSO Deputies. Using a search warrant officers found suspected crystal meth and cocaine, as well as numerous baggies used to package and sell the drugs.

They also found an extensive amount of cash. He is now in the Grant County jail facing charges of "investigation of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute." -(from GCSO)

The investigation continues.

