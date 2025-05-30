44-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in His Car Near Beverly (Grant County)

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating to determine if a fatal shooting late Wednesday night is gang-related. (the area where his car was found is circled in photo)

44-year-old man found dead in his car

Around 10 PM, GCSO Deputies were called to an area on Road T.5-Southwest south of Crab Creek Road, which is just north of Schwana along SR 243.

Schwana is just north of Mattawa, along the Columbia River. Officers found the 44-year-old male victim sitting in his car, dead from gunshot wounds. Video evidence from nearby cameras identified a vehicle leaving the area, and investigators were led to Ephrata, where 23-year-old Angel Luis Olivares was arrested at his home.

The victim, who is from nearby Beverly, is with the Grant County coroner, more information is expected to be released soon.

