4 Pierce County Vehicles Damaged, 4 Hurt in Carjacking [VIDEO]

4 violent offenders are in the Pierce County Jail after a wild Friday morning attempted carjacking and armed robbery.

Four Pierce County Sheriff's vehicles damaged in the incident.

Shortly after 10:30 AM, PCSO Deputies responded to the 15500 block of Pacific Ave. in Spanaway about the carjacking incident.

Multiple Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle, which later was reported to have been stolen. A pit maneuver was used to spin out and disable the car, and four suspects inside were chased and caught.

The PCSO says one of the suspects had a modified handgun with a switch, this enables a Glock to change from semi-automatic (one pull, one bullet at a time) to automatic, and it had an extended magazine.

Four PCSO vehicles were damaged, as well as two civilian vehicles in the pursuit and pit maneuver. Four adult suspects were arrested and are facing various felony charges in the Pierce County Jail. The investigation continues. This video is from the PCSO of the incident, including a foot takedown of a suspect.