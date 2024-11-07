4 NW Businessmen Charged for Selling Illegal Diesel Boost Devices

Four businessmen could get up to five-to-20 years in prison, and fines, for selling diesel defeat devices in Eastern WA.

What is a diesel defeat device?

A diesel defeat device is a complicated tool that is used to fool or bypass emission control systems to boost performance and power, and sometimes mileage, in diesel engines. The digital versions can detect when a truck is undergoing an emissions test, and cause the engine to perform at levels and release emissions that are legal. But once the test is over, the engine can perform at higher levels again.

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA says John Wesley Owens, of Manson, Washington; Joshua Wesley Owens, of Mapleton, Utah; Kevin Paul Dodd, of Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada; and Philip John Sweeney, of Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada conspired to acquire and sell these devices in the US, including Eastern WA.

The charges include conspiracy related to intentional violations of the Clean Air Act. Federal officials say they used a variety of businesses, which often changed names, and participated in money laundering.

Between 2015 and November of 2023, they operated this illegal practice, when the EPA made inquiries about their businesses, they shut down and re-opened them under different names. Money was moved around from these 'shell' companies to disguise it, hence the money laundering charges.

All told, US officials say the four received $74 million dollars from online sales of these items. The US Attorney's Office says the conspiracy charges could net each of them up to 5 years in prison, while the money laundering and other counts could add another 20.