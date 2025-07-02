Kennewick Crews Battle 4 Fires Overnight Tuesday Into Wed

Kennewick Fire Crews were kept busy with what Police said were four different fires Tuesday night.

The fires were whipped by some breezy conditions

Fires were reported near the area of Canal Drive and Quincy Street, and another larger fire near W 21st. Ave and Columbia Center Boulevard.

Earlier, a fire was battled near 42nd. and South Union Street, which was also brought under control. Authorities have NOT confirmed the triggers for any of the blazes, but in the case of the South Union Blaze, witnesses claimed they saw youth setting off some fireworks in the area, then fleeing the scene when they saw the fire spring up.

Kennewick fires (KPD) Kennewick fires (KPD) loading...

And finally, a fourth fire was brought under control at West Clearwater and Columbia Center Boulevard.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service says the heat advisory continues through the day, there will be some cooler temps but the breezy conditions will raise the fire danger even higher. July 4 will be 88 in the Tri-Cities, similar for the weekend, but 101 or higher are expected for Monday.