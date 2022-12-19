3rd Suspect Arrested Related to Body Found Near Walla Walla

WWCSO WWCSO loading...

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office says a third, and likely the last, suspect has been arrested in connection with a June 2022 death.

Man found in early July

The WWCSO says 24-year-old Miguel Perez Barrigan was found on July 6th in an eastern part of the county, but the exact location has still not been revealed. WWCSO, along with Kennewick and Pasco Police, as well as WSP, continued the investigation.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed, but now there are three suspects in custody. Initially, 16-year-old Kenny S. Sanchez-Garcia and 14-year-old Joel Poblano were recently arrested, and last Friday Pasco Police arrested 16-year-old Eros E. Patterson. He was transported to Walla Walla County, and now all three are facing 1st-Degree murder charges.

The WWCSO now says it's believed Barragan died on or around June 28th, 2022.

At the time of the murder, the WWCSO says all three suspects were one year younger.

The investigation continues, we do not know yet what led up to the murder.