3rd Robbery Suspect Arrested by Kennewick, Richland Police
A third suspect from a robbery several weeks ago is now in custody.
Kennewick and Richland Police locate and arrest the man
The incidents began July 27th, around 7:55 PM when Kennewick Officers responded to a robbery that had occurred in the 1200 block of West Kennewick Ave. A man had been robbed at gunpoint during the crime.
After an investigation, Kennewick Police developed probable cause to arrest 39 year-old Mark Andrew Barnett and 34 year-old Matthew Robert Miller for Robbery 1st Degree.
That arrest took place on August 6th. and Police were able to locate numerous stolen items according to KPD:
"... multiple firearms, firearm accessories, replica firearms, narcotics, and other case-relevant items."
Then, Richland Police who were assisting with the investigation, were able to identify a third suspect who was involved in the incident, 36 year-old Jon Harrison Rendall. He's also facing similar charges after RPD found evidence of stolen property at a home in the 900 block of Benham Street in Richland.
All 3 are now in the Benton County Jail.