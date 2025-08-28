3rd Robbery Suspect Arrested by Kennewick, Richland Police

A third suspect from a robbery several weeks ago is now in custody.

Kennewick and Richland Police locate and arrest the man

The incidents began July 27th, around 7:55 PM when Kennewick Officers responded to a robbery that had occurred in the 1200 block of West Kennewick Ave. A man had been robbed at gunpoint during the crime.

After an investigation, Kennewick Police developed probable cause to arrest 39 year-old Mark Andrew Barnett and 34 year-old Matthew Robert Miller for Robbery 1st Degree.

Get our free mobile app

That arrest took place on August 6th. and Police were able to locate numerous stolen items according to KPD:

"... multiple firearms, firearm accessories, replica firearms, narcotics, and other case-relevant items."

Then, Richland Police who were assisting with the investigation, were able to identify a third suspect who was involved in the incident, 36 year-old Jon Harrison Rendall. He's also facing similar charges after RPD found evidence of stolen property at a home in the 900 block of Benham Street in Richland.

All 3 are now in the Benton County Jail.