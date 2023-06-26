$33 Million Federal Grant Will Buy 30 Electric Buses for Seattle

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Due to funding from a $1.7 billion grant from the Federal government, Seattle will be receiving 30 electric transit buses along with chargers to replenish them. Seattle's share is just over $33 million.

Seattle one of 475 proposals

A total of 475 proposals were received to get some of the money, which was part of the 2021 infrastructure law.

The funds will be distributed to projects in 46 states, no word on when Seattle will be receiving the buses.

One of the larger grants will go to Washington D.C. to convert one of their bus garages to all-electric and purchase 100 buses.

The total number of electric buses from the project nationwide is estimated to be about 1,700.