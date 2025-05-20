30 Years for Convicted Murderer Running Drug Ring from WA Jail

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA says a man already in jail for a murder charge will get another 30 years for his role in overseeing a drug ring from jail.

The suspect was in the Spokane County jail

Officials said 33-year-old Alexandro Aguilar was serving time for the murder charge when in late 2022, he began to correspond with 27-year-old Kassandra M. Montelongo. She and another accomplice 25-year-old Luis Lara, began running the operation under his direction.

Between December 2022 and January 2023, Federal undercover agents in the Spokane Valley purchased 7 lbs. of meth and 7,700 fentanyl pills from the suspects. Another person involved, Jose Garcia, also ended up being arrested. Additional purchases of smaller amounts were made to add to the evidence.

In June of 2023, agents raided Montelopngo's home in Sunnyside and confiscated a large cache of drugs, guns, and cash, according to the US Attorney's Office:

"...11 pounds of methamphetamine, a small scale, and ziplock bags. Additionally, agents located multiple high-capacity magazines, bulk ammunition in various calibers, one AR-15 style rifle, two pistols, and cash."

Get our free mobile app

Garcia pleaded guilty earlier in January, while Montelongo and Lara each got ten years this week. Aguilar received the 30-year sentence, but officials didn't say if it would run concurrently with his murder charge.

READ More: another major eastern WA-PNW drug ring broken up