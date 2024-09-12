3 WSU Fraternities Facing Serious Hazing Charges

Washington State University is investigating three fraternities, on allegations they've violated the WA State Administrative Code, related to some incidents that occurred at the beginning of the school year.

WSU officials have declined to comment, so far

According to KHQ-6 TV Spokane, the three fraternities are accused of activities that involved hazing, alcohol, reckless endangerment, and other charges.

Tau Kappa Epsilon is facing charges of these actions between August 18th and 30th, and according to Q-6:

"Sigma Chi is also being investigated for an incident that occurred on Aug. 25, which resulted in the group not being able to host any events with alcohol present.The alleged violations they face are for physical harm or direct threat and reckless endangerment.

Sigma Phi Epsilon is being investigated for an incident also occurring on Aug. 25, resulting in the group being unable to host any social events. Their alleged violations include physical harm or direct threat, reckless endangerment, and theft or property damage."

According to Q-6 WSU officials have declined to comment so far on the investigations.

Depending on the severity of the actions, and what the investigation finds, fraternities can be suspended, and even have their charters revoked by the school.