3 Teens Arrested With Guns, Drugs After Stolen Ephrata Car Chase

A pair of 14-year-old and one 16-year-old male teens are in the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center following an early Saturday morning car theft and pursuit.

The three suspects stole a car out of Mattawa

Around 6 AM, Grant County Deputies were notified about a Ford Fusion that had been taken from a residence in Mattawa.

Around 8:30 AM an Ephrata Police Officer pulled the vehicle over, but as he exited his patrol car, the suspects sped off. Heavy fog south of Ephrata off SR 282 forced a termination of this pursuit, but further down the road, Deputies laid out spike strips that flattened two of the vehicle's 4 tires.

Despite the spike strip, the suspects kept driving, and then Deputies found the car in a ditch off Dodson Road several miles south of town.

The three teens were found hiding in an empty irrigation canal and were captured, and taken to the Chelan County Center.

In the vehicle Deputies and Police found drugs, a .22 caliber pistol, and a stolen .22 caliber rifle.