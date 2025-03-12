3 Pasco Officers Revive Overdose Victim, Had No Pulse

A drug overdose victim might not be alive today except for the efforts of a trio of Pasco Police Officers.

They were on patrol Tuesday night, when they spotted a man face down in an alley

Pasco PD said one of the Officers, Officer Swanson, saw the man in the downtown alley, motionless. He quickly determined he had no pulse, and with backup from Officers Brown and Mino, began CPR and other life-saving measures.

Pasco Fire arrived and took over, and after about ten minutes, the man's pulse returned. He was rushed to an area hospital. his condition at this time is not known.

Had Pasco PD, Officer Swanson, and others not recently stepped up patrols to include more alleyways and other off-path locations, the man might not have been found until it was too late.

When the man was found he still had a small blowtorch in one hand, and drug items scattered around him.