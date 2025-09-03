Kennewick to Mark 3 New EMS Units With “Push In” September 21

What is a Push In, and why is Kennewick having one on September 21st?

Major event to mark arrival of 3 new ambulance units

The Push in Tradition dates back to the 1880s when horse-drawn fire units in cities had to be physicially pushed back into their garages after a service call. They didn't expect the horses to push them backwards, it was easier to detach the horses and move it using people.

Now, it's a fire department tradition from coast to coast. September 21st, at noon, there will be a push-in at the newest Kennewick Fire Station, at 6016 West 10th. at the corner of 10th and Kellogg.

Fire Station #65, which opened just under 9 years ago, is the newest in the City, and was added to serve the growing population. There will be a variety of activities, tours and more, the public is invited to attend.