3 More National Recalls Reinforce Concerns Over Chinese-Made Products

recalled helmet (CPSC) recalled helmet (CPSC) loading...

Due to the geopolitical state of the world these days, recalls on products made in China have taken on more urgency, as opposed to years ago.

Three more Consumer Product Safety Commission recalls

For decades Americans became used to sometimes having products they purchased made in China not exactly last as long as expected. Quality control issues and cheap construction were offset by price.

However, over the last 5-10 years, the recalls have increased on these overseas products that often present safety hazards, whether its lead paint, or serious safety shortfalls.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the new Chinese retail Giant Temu has had just over 2,100 formal complaints filed over issues with their products. While that may not seem like a lot compared to their sales, consider that many people who purchase from a known overseas vendor rarely file a complaint over quality, price or even safety issues.

Now the Consumer Product Safety Commission this week has issued 3 more recalls for Chinese-made products. They include:

SIORO Children's Robes, about 5,000, and another 950 were recalled in 2021. The robes violate US quality and fire safety standards. They were sold on Amazon. To obtain refund information, click here.

(CPSC) (CPSC) loading...

ZeGoo Children's Nightgowns--14,000 being recalled due to similar violations of flame protectant and fire safety, violate and. do not meet US safety standards. They were also sold on Amazon. For refund information, click here.

(CPSC) (CPSC) loading...

Korimefa Multi-Purpose Helmet (Bike Helmet) These helmets, sold on Amazon, do not comply with US bike helmet or CPSC Federal requirements for safety. The helmet can fail in case of a crash, causing potential head injury. For refund information, click here. They are made and imported from China.

(CPSC) (CPSC) loading...