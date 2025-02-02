3 Large Fuel, Battery Theft Suspects Arrested in Grant County

3 Quincy suspects are in the Grant County Jail following the theft of fuel and batteries this week.

The suspects were captured after needing a jump start

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says last Thursday morning they got a call around 6:30 AM about a fuel theft from a property in an unincorporated area near George, WA.

The suspects fled the scene in a pickup, but the property owner was able to get the make, model and license plate number. They suspects got away with about 100 gallons of diesel fuel and a number of batteries.

Later in the morning around 7:15 AM, the suspect vehicle was spotted at a property 2 miles away. The caller said the three people, later identified as Juan Vasquez Hernandez, 37, Danielle Bruggman, 39, and Armando Sepulveda, 45 all of Quincy, had said they ran out of fuel and needed a jump start.

A car battery, pump and numerous containers of fuel were found in the back of the suspects' 1991 Ford F-250 truck. The truck was impounded for investigative purposes.