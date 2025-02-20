3 Kennewick Massage Parlors ‘Raided’ By Police Over Sex Charge Allegations

Late Thursday afternoon, Kennewick Police units conducted operations at 3 massage parlors. (pictured is one of the parlors on Clearwater Ave.)

Allegations of illegal sexual activity

According to Kennewick Police, members of their Criminal Investigative Division, the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and Metro Drug Task Force searched the three businesses after receiving complaints about multiple locations engaging in illegal sex activity.

According to KPD

"KPD has received complaints about multiple locations throughout Kennewick engaging in prostitution services and today’s operation was a culmination of the investigation to address those complaints."

The three locations included the Sunshine Massage 8390 West Gauge Suite 111, Genesis Spa at 4727 West Clearwater, Suite C; and Lotus Massage 5917 West Clearwater Suite B.

3 individuals were arrested including 55-year old Xirong Liu, 34-year-old Hongliu Deng, and 55-year-old Yanqiu Wang. All are facing the same charges, KMC 10.06.020 Prostitution and KMC 6.37.100 Massage License or Certification Violations. (KMC is Kennewick Municipal Code).

KPD says during these kind of operations, they are aware of possibilities of human trafficking and are prepared with resources for persons who may be caught up or involved. Kennewick Officers said these support services were given these services during the operations.

The investigations continue