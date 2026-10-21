Forget Final Destination Parts 1, 7, 12 etc. Forget Nightmare on Elm Street or Michael Meyers, or all the other slasher movies that ran out of original ideas 20 years ago. This Halloween, immerse yourself in some true mess-with-your-head psychological terror!

Three Movies That Will Make you Lock Your Doors 2,3, or More Times

Having seen a ton of horror movies, there are some good ones, but these three will possibly 'scar' you...in a good way. hahahaha! Binge watch them in a row, in no particular order. Unlike slashers, these contained psychological terror, the kind that invades our heads.

when a stranger calls--youtube trailer image studio mars when a stranger calls--youtube trailer image studio mars

When A Stranger Calls (the 1979 original)

This movie didn't star any famous characters except Charles Durning, directed by Fred Walton, it tells the story of a girl who was babysitting the two children of a rich Doctor and his wife. What was supposed to be a quiet evening turned into terror.

The phone rings, and an evil voice asks "have you checked the children?" As the movie progresses, the girl becomes more agitated and fearful from call after call, especially after she calls the Police, and they trace the psychopathic killer's calls---from inside the home. We won't spoil the ending.

It was Remade a Number of Years Later

Oddly enough, despite grossing huge box office numbers, it received mixed reviews, but has grown into a cult classic...so much so that it was remade in 2006. Don't bother with the 2006 remake, it was dumb.

The Shining Movie Poster---e bay The Shining Movie Poster---e bay

Based on Stephen King's 1977 novel of the same name, this Jack Nicholson and Shelly Duvall classic is about a writer who takes a winter job at the Overlook Hotel in Colorado. He's hoping to cure his writer's block, but the supernatural forces in the hotel and his son's own psychic abilities slowly propel him into psychotic madness.

This film will literally chill you...inside and out.

He ends up trying to kill his own family, and gave us the legendary line "Heeeere's Johnny!" as he axed down a door trying to get at his wife. You will never look at an older hotel the same way. By the way, 'Redrum' is Murder---backwards.

night of the living dead 1968 movie poster e bay night of the living dead 1968 movie poster e bay

Famous writer and director George Romero gave birth to the original 'gore' movie, about a group of younger people, and a few adults, who are trapped in a Pennsylvania farmhouse at night, surrounded by zombies who eat human flesh. The radiation from an exploding space probe led to their condition.

These sub-humans can be killed 'again' by a blow to the head, much the the Walking Dead series now on TV. (where do ya think they got THAT idea from?) However, this movie captures the humanity of hair-raising terror, and to make it even better, it was flimed in mostly black and white. It was a monster at the box office, and crowds back then were shocked by it's gore and terror--although they're tame compared to today's CG and AI graphics.

Night of of the Living Dead was huge in influencing horror for decades

Binge Watch These Three and You Will, Again, Lock Your Doors, and Notice Every Little Movement From the Corner of Your Eyes...and when the phone rings...hooooweeee

Sweet Dreams this Halloween!