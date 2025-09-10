3 E WA Gang Leaders Get Federal Prison Terms

3 Eastern WA gang leaders have received lengthy prison sentences for their role in facilitating and pushing criminal activity related to a notorious gang family.

One of the three is already in prison

US District Court Judge Stanley A. Basiten handed down the sentences to the three, who were helping to further and grow the activities of a national gang with Hispanic ties known as La Nuestra Familia or NF.

The three were accused of recruiting young teens to join, planning, and helping to carry out criminal activities including illegal firearms deals, violent assaults, and more.

Jesus Mirelez of Yakima, Washington, received 83 months (6.9 years) on gun charges, Jacenir DaSilva of Moses Lake got 120 months (ten years) for the same. And Thomas Lee Weatherwax of Spokane, Washington got 75 months (6.2 years) for money laundering and drug conspiracy. He will serve that time immediately following completion of his sentence for assault with a deadly weapon.

The three were charged with significant gang operations, some including passing information to inmates already in the WA State Prison system. The NF movement dates back to the 1960's, and is considered a national, dangerous, and often violent group of members whose alleged push for supposedly just civil causes is often actually a disguise for violent activities.

