3 DUI Wrecks Keep Franklin County Deputies Busy Tuesday

FCSO DUI 1 (FCSO)

Three DUI-related accidents occupied Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies Tuesday evening and night. This driver slammed front wheels into curb.

  In one of the wrecks, the driver tried to keep going with a wrecked car

In the first incident, Deputies responded to an area near SR (State Route) Scooteney Road about 4 miles southeast of Othello. The FCSO says the driver crashed, then tried to flee the scene until their disabled car finally quit working. The driver was arrested, and no other vehicles were involved.

FCSO DUI (FCSO)
In the second crash, which also happened on SR 17 near milepost 17, west of Connell, the vehicle left the road and landed on its roof. No other details were released except the driver was in custody for DUI. This image shows the car upside down in the field.

Drunk driver tries to limp away in damaged car (FCSO)
And in the third crash, closer to Pasco, the FCSO says a drunk driver nearly hit 2 other vehicles near Court and 4th. in town.  Deputies were in the area and attempted to pull over the driver. They sped away, but a short time later struck a curb with both front wheels, damaging the car badly enough it would no longer move.

That driver was also quickly apprehended. All 3 are in the Franklin County Jail.

