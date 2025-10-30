A shocking investigation in Lacey, WA not far from Tacoma has left authorities with more questions.

Lacey Police, and WSP Bomb Squad poring over house

The LPD reported Wednesday, October 29th, they had received a tip and information about a felon who was reportedly printing weapons, using digital tools called 3-D printing.

3-D printing works by 'slicing' a digital model of the object, then begins to print 'sheets' of materials, usually resin or plastic, and stacking and adhering them together until the object is completed.

The Washington State Patrol/FBI Bomb Squad located the man at his home in Lacey, he's a convicted felon not allowed to possess conventional guns. According to the LPD via Facebook, they found a lot of items:

"...2 3D printed and loaded firearms, 3D printed firearm stocks, 3D printed OC spray devices, 3D printed grenades and claymore mines (containing no explosives), 3D printers & materials, ammunition, various other knives and weapons, as well as significantly barricaded doors and windows."

The man is facing 2 counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, and manufacturing of an unlawful firearm. 3-D guns are considered often as dangerous to the user as the intended victim, sometimes exploding and rarely lasting more the one shot. But they are considered a growing issue because they untraceable. They're often referred to as "ghost guns."

Police continue the investigation, and have not said if they know why or what the man was printing the weapons for.