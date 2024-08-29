3 Arrests Made in 5-Month-Old Spokane County Murder

3 people have been arrested in connection with an incident in early April that authorities now say is a murder investigation. It began as a missing persons report

A 62-year-old Man went missing

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says April 6th Robert B. Abbott was reported missing by his wife.

As the investigation progressed, authorities became convinced it was a homicide. After compiling enough evidence they felt warranted arrests, SPSO Officers, Kalispell Tribal and Airway Heights Police located and arrested two suspects at the Airway Heights Casino on August 28th.

Husband and wife 51-year-old Richard L. Trower and 52-year-old Teri L. Trower were apprehended in the parking lot around 1:10 AM, and a third suspect, 43-year-old Heather Lewis, was located at a home in Cheney and was also arrested.

Richard Trower and Lewis are facing five charges each, including 2nd Degree Murder. Teri Trower faces Rendering Criminal Assistance 1st Degree and Traffic in Stolen Property charges.

Authorities say the investigation continues. Officials have not released any other details in the case, however they say the victim's body has not yet been recovered.