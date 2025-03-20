3 Arrested in Spokane 3-Year-Old’s Fentanyl Overdose

After a lengthy investigation, 3 persons have been jailed in Spokane following a February fentanyl overdose.

A 3-year-old boy thought the pills were candy.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says arrests were made Wednesday. February 21st. EMTs were called to a home in the Spokane Valley about a small boy who was said to be turning blue and not breathing.

Deputies say the boy was able to be revived and rushed to an area hospital. One adult at the scene, the one who called 911, said he'd been outside with the child, then when they came in, the child went upstairs. A short time later, when the adult went to check on him, he found him unresponsive.

The child had found fentanyl pills and thinking they were candy, said investigators, he ate them. The pills belonged to his mother.

Following an extensive investigation, the SCSO has arrested 40-year-old Cameron R. Danley, 37-year-old Tana M. Brown, and the boy's mother, identified as 38-year-old Jessica A. Demaine on multiple charges including unrelated drug and driving violations, as well as child endangerment, mistreatment and other drug counts from evidence at the home.

When Deputies and SWAT arrived Wednesday to make the arrests, they also found meth, more fentanyl, and numerous drug items, it also appeared one of the suspects had tried to flush evidence down a toilet.